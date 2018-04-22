Vibrant Plus Size Model Now Adorns US Beach Fashion (PHOTOS)

Ashley Graham is not the only model with impressive curves to conquer the demanding world of fashion. Get to know the 22-year-old Bree Kish, a stunningly flamboyant young lady, employed by several modeling agencies and best known for her ginger hair and outstanding freckles.

This California cutie has been modeling for the last 3-4 years for a number of agencies, including Forever 21 and a Californian bikini brand, which she has been promoting in her recent swimsuit photo shoot.

Ashley started her modeling career aged 14 and has always been a devoted fan of Mickey Mouse and Disney cartoons.

🎈 Публикация от ✨ Bree Kish ✨ (@breekish) 13 Апр 2018 в 7:31 PDT

She loves traveling the world to places like Italy and Hawaii for work. When she's not on the road or the shooting set, you can see Bree having a cardio class or watching "Shameless" nonstop, Sports Illustrated ironically remarked.

READ MORE: WATCH Symbol of Russia's Feminine Beauty