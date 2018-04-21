Register
    50 Shades of Brown: Social Media Rave Over Most British Day

    Coffee fans today have to eat humble pie as the UK celebrates not only the Queen’s 92nd birthday, but also the nation’s favorite drink, flooding Twitter and Instagram with photos of tea. While some prefer to post the coziest pics imaginable, others debate what the best ways to enjoy a good cup of tea.

    The British National Tea Day has expanded beyond the territory of the British Isles with a themed hashtag trending on Twitter and other social media sites.

    The holiday, which was founded by tea enthusiasts to promote the traditions of tea drinking, takes place every year, celebrating the second most popular drink on the planet (after water). Although Britain with its 165 million cups a year is behind Turkey and Ireland as the third-largest consumer of tea, according to The Express newspaper, the NTD remains a big deal for the country. While some media outlets are overflowing with tips on how to make the best brew, others report about the most extravagant ways to enjoy the beverage.

    However social media users prefer simpler pleasures, posting tea-themed photos online.

    Warning: If you are hungry, skip the gallery, as those pictures will make you want a cup with a pastry on the side immediately.

     

     

     

    4/21 brew it.:P Happy #NationalTeaDay everyone!

    Публикация от Rhiannon Grainger (@raniwasacyborg) 21 Апр 2018 в 6:50 PDT

     

    Some prefer it Asian style…


    … others like it quintessentially  English…

    A gardening brew… #nationalteaday

    Публикация от Gary Webb (@gary_webb1) 21 Апр 2018 в 7:23 PDT


    …or on the highest mountain in the world…


    and so girlish you may need a filter to keep your eyes safe from this much pink.


    Some enjoyed the happy coincidence that Her Majesty celebrates her 92nd anniversary today.


    Twitter was less cozy, but had more fun, as some posted amusing pop-culture references.

    ​Cat GIFS couldn’t be avoided either.

    ​Some occupied themselves with the eternal question – milk or lemon?

    ​However, if you are stretching for a tea now, it’s our duty to warn you to be careful with a hot cup. According to official UK figures, cited by The Express, 37 people got tea-related injuries in 1999.

