50 Shades of Brown: Social Media Rave Over Most British Day

The British National Tea Day has expanded beyond the territory of the British Isles with a themed hashtag trending on Twitter and other social media sites.
The holiday, which was founded by tea enthusiasts to promote the traditions of tea drinking, takes place every year, celebrating the second most popular drink on the planet (after water). Although Britain with its 165 million cups a year is behind Turkey and Ireland as the third-largest consumer of tea, according to The Express newspaper, the NTD remains a big deal for the country. While some media outlets are overflowing with tips on how to make the best brew, others report about the most extravagant ways to enjoy the beverage.
However social media users prefer simpler pleasures, posting tea-themed photos online.
Warning: If you are hungry, skip the gallery, as those pictures will make you want a cup with a pastry on the side immediately.
Some prefer it Asian style…
… others like it quintessentially English…
…or on the highest mountain in the world…
and so girlish you may need a filter to keep your eyes safe from this much pink.
Some enjoyed the happy coincidence that Her Majesty celebrates her 92nd anniversary today.
🇬🇧🎂🇬🇧 Wishing our Queen a very Happy 92nd Birthday today which also happens to be #nationalteaday which is so quaint essential & ever so British 🇬🇧🎂👑☕️🇬🇧 Hope you’re all having a lovely Saturday so far! 😘🙋🏻♀️❤️☕️❤️ xxx #happysaturday #saturdayafternoon #happybirthdaytoourqueen #hermajesty #92ndbirthday #nationalteaday #happynationalteaday #sobritish #cupoftea #finechina #emmabridgewater #cathkidston #vintagetins #royalcup #homesweethome #alisonlovesvintage
Twitter was less cozy, but had more fun, as some posted amusing pop-culture references.
Today is #NationalTeaDay Enjoy pic.twitter.com/XBHJqMYa9o— Neil Withnell (@neilwithnell) 21 апреля 2018 г.
Happy #NationalTeaDay ☕️ pic.twitter.com/invygFASbg— Fran (@ReddingtonFran) 21 апреля 2018 г.
Cat GIFS couldn’t be avoided either.
Celebrating tea drinkers everywhere. Including cats#NationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/VMLkCN7XKj— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) 21 апреля 2018 г.
Some occupied themselves with the eternal question – milk or lemon?
@Nationalteaday Happy National Tea Day! How do you drink yours?#NationalTeaDay Find out my favourite blend on my blog now- @etsteas https://t.co/QtJNPvQrjt pic.twitter.com/nleeKWKCvE— motherinlondon (@motherinlondon) 21 апреля 2018 г.
However, if you are stretching for a tea now, it’s our duty to warn you to be careful with a hot cup. According to official UK figures, cited by The Express, 37 people got tea-related injuries in 1999.
