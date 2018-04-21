En Garde! Russian Beauty Wins U23 European Fencing Championship (PHOTOS)

The Russian female saber fencing team won the gold during a European fencing championship for contestants no older than 23.
During the final bout, a quartet of Russian ladies emerged victorious after a heated battle against their Italian counterparts.
Valeria Bolshakova is one of them: a 22-year old resident of Moscow who joined the Russian national team in 2015.
READ MORE: 'We Only Come in a Double Pack': Meet Instagram's Hottest Twins (PHOTOS)
READ MORE: 'The Hottest UFC Octagon Girl' — Meet the Sexy Arianny Celeste (PHOTOS)
In 2017 she won the gold in the Russian fencing team championship, while also scoring a silver medal in the solo version of the event.
However, Bolshakova isn’t just a gifted athlete and a talented fencer, but a beautiful woman as well.
And it seems that fencing may not be the only sport she’s interested in.
All comments
Show new comments (0)