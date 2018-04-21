En Garde! Russian Beauty Wins U23 European Fencing Championship (PHOTOS)

Four stalwart Russian girls managed to score an impressive victory at a youth European fencing championship held in the capital of Armenia.

The Russian female saber fencing team won the gold during a European fencing championship for contestants no older than 23.

During the final bout, a quartet of Russian ladies emerged victorious after a heated battle against their Italian counterparts.

Valeria Bolshakova is one of them: a 22-year old resident of Moscow who joined the Russian national team in 2015.

In 2017 she won the gold in the Russian fencing team championship, while also scoring a silver medal in the solo version of the event.

Публикация от Valeria Bolshakova (@lerekleeer) 2 Фев 2017 в 1:45 PST

Публикация от Valeria Bolshakova (@lerekleeer) 29 Дек 2015 в 12:15 PST

However, Bolshakova isn’t just a gifted athlete and a talented fencer, but a beautiful woman as well.

Публикация от Valeria Bolshakova (@lerekleeer) 2 Авг 2017 в 3:55 PDT

Публикация от Valeria Bolshakova (@lerekleeer) 14 Дек 2017 в 10:40 PST

And it seems that fencing may not be the only sport she’s interested in.