13:37 GMT +321 April 2018
    North Korea Photos Flowers and Rockets

    Kim's Decision to Pull the Plug on Nuke and Missile Tests Just Blows Up Twitter

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    111

    Another big step from “little rocket man,” as Donald Trump once dubbed North Korean leader, has pitted Twitters against one another. Waves of joy, distrust and a great deal of fun followed a news release from Pyongyang, which has given up ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing.

    The country's military will put an end to nuclear testing by April 21, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. Juche leader Kim Jong-un stated that North Korea's only publicly known nuclear weapons testing facility "will shut down" in order "to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests."

    In his statement, he also says that the North Korean leadership seeks a “favorable” international environment to put the country’s economy “on an upward spiral track.”

    However, North Korean leader Kim Jong —un left a retreat option for his republic, saying that the country's nuclear weapons would only be used if his country found itself under attack, and that its nuclear and weapons technology would not be handed over to third parties.

    Kim’s courtesy has come just days before his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in; in May or June, there were breakthrough talks between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, who had agreed to meet earlier this year.

    READ MORE: Here's the Country That May Host Long-Awaited Kim-Trump Talks

    One of the early birds to react on Twitter was Donald Trump, loyal to his habit of making diplomatic announcements on social media.

    ​His supporters praised the diplomacy breakthrough, giving the credit to their president.

    ​Some even went as far as claiming that this US President deserves the same international acknowledgement once granted to his predecessor.

    ​However, many were not so optimistic, and called not to set expectations too high.

    ​Others preferred just to make fun of the latest events, connected with Trump and the controversies of his presidency…

    ​… or mocked  “negotiation skills” of Trump’s Administration as well as suspicious timing.

     

    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, missile tests, North Korean nukes, twitter reactions, Twitter, North Korea's nuclear program, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
