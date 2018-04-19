'Sheer Panic in People's Eyes': Why Brits Are Losing It at Workplace, Streets

"We're still not quite sure how to handle this," say the British, as the thermometer in the UK shows 'High,' with temperatures reaching 30C.

Following lengthy periods of low temperatures and even snow brought by the 'Beast from the East' with its icy blasts from Siberia engulfing Europe in February, as well as March — the weather course in Britain has made a sharp turn towards the long-awaited heat.

Come April, and Brits hoped for improvement but most of them certainly didn't expect temperatures to hit 28C in some parts of the UK. April 19 is set to be the warmest April day in nearly 70 years.

Me looking out the window at work #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/PNbxfEMZ4w — Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) April 19, 2018​

I feel like every time #WarmestDayOfTheYear is trending in the UK we should get the day off. Not because it's warm, but because of the sheer panic in people's eyes. pic.twitter.com/1qvXTlkvj7 — The Blues, Marie (@TheBluesMarie) April 19, 2018​

What it feels like leaving the house without a coat #heatwave #WarmestDayOfTheYear 😎🌞⛱️ pic.twitter.com/sdYXgcvFYU — TQUK (@tq_uk) April 19, 2018​

We're still not quite sure how to handle this. Our big coat's in the car… just in case. #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/z2btjv0SIo — One2create (@One2create) April 19, 2018​

Good morning Twitter!

Is it OK to sit at your desk and eat ice cream all day🍦? (Asking for a friend) x#WarmestDayOfTheYear 😎🌞 pic.twitter.com/kroKeWudWP — TalentSourceNetwork (@networkedtalent) April 19, 2018​

Tuesday: 20.9C ✅

Wednesday: 25.3C ✅

Thursday: 27-28C expected 🌡



Let’s make it a hat-trick for #WarmestDayOfTheYear so far! pic.twitter.com/uqpW7dQehO — Alex Burkill (@WeatherAlex) April 19, 2018​

When the weather is hot enough to wear a dress and your work colleagues look shocked that you actually have legs! 😁 #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/3JDbvBM7ug — Natalie Padar (@NataliePBTB) April 19, 2018​

Everyone's reaction when it finally gets over 15 degrees! ☀️😂 #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/7wCOmXIaae — CorpComms (@corpcommsltd) April 19, 2018​

For the first time in 5 years I’ve been in England I get to enjoy proper warm weather and this makes me so happy #WarmestDayOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/GA6pizATPC — Matrix (@xNataLeax) April 19, 2018​