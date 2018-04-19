Station to Station: David Bowie Installation Takes Over NYC Subway (PHOTOS)

A David Bowie installation is taking over New York City's Broadway-Lafayette subway station for the next month thanks to a collaboration between Spotify and the Brooklyn Museum.

The installation, which went up Wednesday, doubles as an ad for the Brooklyn Museum's "David Bowie Is" exhibit and includes pictures of the legendary Starman from different periods of his artistic life and reproductions of fan-made works that are part of the museum's exhibit.

​Many of the works, which are paired with fun facts about Bowie, include a Spotify code that allows commuters to access a curated selection of the Thin White Duke's collection.

"Each piece of art will be paired with something Bowie has said that speaks to his affection for the city and its impact on his work, giving further insight into the artist's mindset and methods," a spokesperson for the installation told Time Out New York in an article published Tuesday.

​​As an added bonus, Bowie-loving straphangers will also be able to score limited-edition metrocards that feature the musician. Available designs include Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust, Thin White Duke, Aladdin Sane and Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) periods. A total of 250,000 cards were printed for the occasion.

​The Brooklyn Museum's exhibit on Bowie will be available to the public until Sunday, July 15.