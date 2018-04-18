Twitter Trolls Get Some New Food After Trump Tweets About Stormy Daniels' Sketch

The adult film star unveiled an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her and her daughter in 2011, warning her to keep silent about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump.

President Trump tweeted the drawing of the alleged suspect, who supposedly told Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to “leave Trump alone.” POTUS has called the sketch a “total con job” and has once again drawn an incredible amount of attention to the highly scandalized story told by Daniels.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 апреля 2018 г.

The fact that Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti are offering a $131,000 reward for the correct identification of the individual has, unsurprisingly, made social media explode. As soon as Donald Trump retweeted the sketch, leaving it all to Twitterians’ imagination, the majority of users realized that the man in the drawing bore a striking resemblance to the porn star’s ex-boyfriend…

Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch on Tuesday of the man she alleges threatened her in 2011 and is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the perpetrator. The sketch is below, also included is picture of his EX.

So, can I get the reward? pic.twitter.com/qCIJvGeBAn — Roya (#MAGA) (@ZibaLady1) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Of course he exists! It’s her ex-husband. A pathetic man who would marry Plastic Bag Stormy, but it is what it is! — Joey M. (YourVoice™ America) (@JTM_YVA) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Some suggested that it was the New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady:

I dunno about that, big guy. Dude looks more like Tom Brady to me. pic.twitter.com/BpXwU4VKOs — ProudScotsmansWife💘 (@harding_lady) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Tell me again how much Stormy is paying that big mouth attorney she’s got working for her?



And he advised her to release a sketch that is the spitting image of both Tom Brady and her own damn husband?



Here’s some free advice, Stormy. Find a new lawyer. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) 17 апреля 2018 г.

…and other NFL stars:

Stormy Daniels sketch of accused thug threatening her resembles every 3rd line center in the @nhl pic.twitter.com/gzt0sTlvwq — Steve Byrne (@stevebyrnelive) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Others poked fun at Trump, who largely contributed to the news headlines when he shared the sketch with his followers:

Thank you for putting this assholes sketch out to 50 million people, I’m sure @StormyDaniels is quite happy for the assistance 😂 — AltNSA (@AltNatSecAgency) 18 апреля 2018 г.

There were also those who thought that the guy looked like one of Trump’s security staffers:

Not sure he’s that “nonexistent”. Why was this man (Trump security personnel) paid briefly by your presidential campaign? Special services performed perhaps? #Calamari pic.twitter.com/rj3jqkhI3D — Jayne Truely (@JustTrueBlue) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Another netizen noted the irony of the entire situation:

SEVEN YEARS LATER, Stormy Daniels and her attorney have decided to get a sketch made and offer a reward for id-ing the guy who threatened her in a parking lot over the Trump affair… SEVEN 👏YEARS👏 LATER👏… got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) 18 апреля 2018 г.

One user has even started an opinion poll on Twitter to find out who the “thug” looks like…

So by now most of us have seen the sketch by Stormy. Time to vote on who it looks like the most.



If you think it is someone not listed put it in the comments.



😂😂😂 — JJ Truth (@1Romans58) 17 апреля 2018 г.

…and many laid out their options:

Stormy Daniels' lawyer released the sketch of the man who threatened her… Of course it's unveiled on “The View” 🙄

I knew Michael C. Hall had skeletons… (Dexter) pic.twitter.com/3qLufXQP4H — 🌸Becky Look at her Bot🌸 (@BeckysHairRocks) 17 апреля 2018 г.