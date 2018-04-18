'Stay Woke B*tches': Did "Obama" Just Call President Trump 'Total Dipsh*t'?

The sitting US President has faced much criticism ever since he announced his candidacy for the most prestigious office in America; his “predecessor” could not simply remain on the sidelines.

Buzzfeed has published an intriguing video clip, featuring former US President Barack Obama, and it is hard to believe what he said. Obama starts saying that in this era “our enemies can make anyone say anything at any point in time, even if they would never say those things,” and this is something that should put viewers on their guard… because words were literally put in Obama’s mouth when he said, “President Trump is a total and complete dipsh*t.”

It appears, the digitally manipulated video was made via the FakeApp software, an artificial intelligence video-editing program, by American director Jordan Peele, who wanted to raise public awareness about the need to sort out fake news on the Internet and be more “vigilant with what we trust” in the digital era.

“Stay woke, b*tches,” Peele-as-Obama wishes viewers to stay on their guard at the end of the video.

Certainly, the fake video made the day of tens of thousands of social media users. Some laughed their heads off, imagining if those words were truly said by Obama and saying that they shared the opinion:

Lol 😂. Obama wouldn't say it. Too much class. But, I am sure he thinks it. — Suzanne Cummins (@suzanne_cummins) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Stay woke bitches! 😂😂😂 — Diane (@OrleansMagnolia) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Too bad it's fake. It expresses what most of the country and world thinks. — claustritumus (@RoburPortcullis) 18 апреля 2018 г.

It's a deep fake video, but the statement is really good. Peele is making himself a key media presence in the last year, and more power to him. — zeruch (@zeruch) 18 апреля 2018 г.

It wasn't Obama but it's real. — Sylvia Stearns (@ari2020) 18 апреля 2018 г.

I knew immediately that wasn’t Obama’s voice.😂😂😂😂, but he’s not wrong. — darlene (@dahlia201) 17 апреля 2018 г.

Doesn't mean he doesn't think it. — YogaPantsW/Dickholes (@YogapantswD) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Okay so I don't know about anyone else but I totally laughed at the "Killmonger was right" and "stay woke, bitches" lines. Sue me — Ashaunte Gary (@NerdyKitty729) 17 апреля 2018 г.

The lion’s share, however, was quite concerned over the message that Peele tried to convey to people:

I think it’s a great lesson. You can’t even trust what you see with your own eyes, much less some random tweet. #BeCarefulOutThere. — Ed Butt (@EdB1947) 18 апреля 2018 г.

I understand the intention of the video (to make people aware that some videos may not be "real"). However, I can say that I didn't like the character that was played. There will be several who will believe that @BarackObama actually made those "statements". Hard even to imagine. — José Amador (@joseamadorch) 18 апреля 2018 г.

The true threat of “artificial intelligence”. — Wes Miller (@getwired) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Within the first few seconds I thought the same thing 😆 then I realized it was fake. Unfortunately too many people are not discerning enough and run with fake stories without questioning anything… as long as it fits their narrative. — Nica (@NicaBlack) 17 апреля 2018 г.