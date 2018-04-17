EU Faces Backlash on Twitter as Brussels Seeks to Mandate Fingerprints for IDs

Brussels continues to pursue centralization of its border and security regimes, causing disquiet among many online.

The European Commission's executive body has put forward a proposal that would require EU citizens' fingerprints to be included on their biometric identity cards.

The Commission cited the apparent weakness of current border security regimes creating opportunities for criminal organizations and terrorist groups to circumvent border control as the main reason necessitating the move.

Other potential biometric information that may be included on EU ID cards could extended to facial images.

According to the bloc's border security agency, the most commonly fabricated identification documents are made from French, German and Italian originals.