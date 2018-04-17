Jessica Rabbit Wannabe Spends $50k on Plastic Surgeries (PHOTOS)

A 26-year-old American model, Carly Mersola has spent a fortune to look like the most well-known femme fatale in animation – Jessica Rabbit, a character from the “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” movie.

The young woman has had multiple plastic surgeries, worth a whopping $50,150: Mersola got lip fillers, a chin implant, a boob job that had increased her bra size to an H cup, and numerous botox injections. Jessica Rabbit’s looks, namely her curvaceous body and an incredibly tinywaist compared to her impossibly large breasts, has become an inspiration for Carly, who did not hesitate to pump enormous funds in her transformation.

“Jessica Rabbit has always been one of my fictional inspirations because of her hourglass body shape and curves. I wanted to enhance what I already had naturally. Before plastic surgery, I was more plain, but naturally beautiful in my opinion. I loved myself, always have, because I was raised to know that being a good person is more important than looks,” Mersola told the Daily Mail.

Despite the fact that the model has already changed her appearance in a significant manner, she claims that she’s planning to have more surgeries in the immediate future, including a Brazilian butt lift and another boob job.