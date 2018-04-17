Register
01:19 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A view of the Bari province symphonic orchestra directed by Fabio Mastrangelo, at right in foreground, during a concert to mark the reopening of the Petruzzelli theatre, in Bari southern Italy. (File)

    Artistic Director Reveals Way to Defuse Russia-West Political Tension

    © AP Photo / Donato Fasano
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 41

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fabio Mastrangelo, one of the participants of the "Russian Seasons" festival in Italy and the artistic director of the St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theater, told Sputnik on Monday that he believed the project was a great initiative which could defuse the tensions between Russia and the West by underlining common cultural ties.

    The official opening ceremony of "Russian Seasons" took place on January 14, 2018 in Rome.

    "The idea fuelling this state-supported initiative is at once fascinating and inspiring and, definitely, shares with its historical predecessor the pride in showcasing first rate artistic products 'Made in Russia.' I could not think of a better way to relax the tensions we are going through in these days," he said.

    Movie theatre
    CC0
    Man Killed by Reclining Movie Theater Seat That Pinned His Head to Floor
    He underlined that this year the host country, Italy, was the country with which Russia had the "deepest historical ties of all."

    "Therefore, in my opinion, is the ideal receiver of such extraordinary amount of attention," Mastrangelo, who is also commonly referred to as Russia's most famous Italian-born conductor, added.

    Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in 2014 over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The reunification was recognized neither by Ukraine nor by Western countries, which subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow. The tension escalated even further after the United Kingdom accused Moscow of the alleged poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury. Russia has repeatedly denied all accusations.

    OVER ONE MILLION PEOPLE ATTENDED RUSSIAN EVENTS IN ITALY

    Over a million people attended events and performances during the first 100 days of the "Russian Seasons" festival in Italy, Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Alexander Zhuravsky said on Monday during a press conference held in the multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    "The festival’s program is very intense. For the second year in a row the project proves its cultural capacity and extreme relevance to the countries where it is hosted. This year the "Russian Seasons" festival began in January… One hundred days is a significant period. About a million Russians and Italians have already attended the events," Zhuravsky said.

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    8
    According to the deputy minister, the festival of Russian arts already visited 34 Italian cities such as Naples, Venice, Padua and Rome.

    Zhuravsky also underlined that until the end of the year it is planned to stage 310 cultural events, which would facilitate the enlargement of friendly relations between the Russian and Italian peoples.

    STORY THAT GOES BACK TO CATHERINE THE GREAT

    Mastrangelo told Sputnik that within the "Russian Seasons’" framework his symphony orchestra, the St. Petersburg Northern Synfonia, along with singers from both Italy and Russia and in cooperation with the Hermitage Theatre, would participate with two opera performances using rare and unique musical instruments of the XVIII century. They were given to two Italian composers Giovanni Paisiello and Domenico Cimarosa presents by Russian Tsarina Catherine the Great.

    "Representing the St. Petersburg 'Music Hall' Theatre, director Julia Strizhak and myself will participate with two different projects in Naples and its vicinity. Our story starts at the time of Catherine the Second. Being the illuminated leader she was, she surrounded herself with extremely interesting and talented individuals. Among them two Italian composers: Giovanni Paisiello and Domenico Cimarosa. During their respective long-term stays in Russia, in St. Petersburg, they composed a number of operas which were immensely appreciated by the Tsarina," Mastrangelo said.

    Artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre, conductor, People's Artist Valery Gergiyev at the opening of the 3rd International Festival Faces of Modern Pianism on the stage of the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St.Petersburg.
    © Sputnik / Vadim Zhernov
    Russian, US Musicians Come Together in Harmony at Unity Concert in Washington
    Later, according to Mastrangelo, as a sign of her appreciation and gratitude, Catherine donated to both Cimarosa and Paisiello two harpsichords which, upon returning to Italy, the two of them had shipped along with their belongings.

    "Well, making a long story short, both instruments were found in Naples Conservatory and restored. The unique idea consists in performing excerpts of operas written while in Russia utilizing the historical instruments," he underlined.

    The "Russian Seasons" festival will last until December and will be held in more than 70 Italian cities. Its program includes concerts, theatrical and ballet performances, circus shows, exhibitions, and film screenings. Among the participants are the Bolshoi State Academic Theatre of Russia, the Mariinsky State Academic Theatre, the Russian State Pushkin Academic Drama Theatre (Alexandrinsky Theatre), the Vakhtangov Academic Theatre, the State Hermitage Museum, the Schusev State Museum of Architecture and others, according to the Festival’s organizers.

    "Russian Seasons" is named and designed after Sergey Dyagilev's renowned "Russian Seasons" tour, which featured performances by Russian ballet and opera artists at the beginning of 20th century in Paris.

    Zhuravsky announced on Monday that in 2019 Germany would host the "Russian Seasons" festival.

    Related:

    Russian Mariinsky Theatre Concert in Palmyra Dedicated to Victory Day
    'It's a Great Gift to be Part of the Theatre Community in Russia' - Leon Cain
    Festival of Russian-Speaking Children Theaters Opens in Washington
    Russian Legend: Top 7 Things You May Not Know About the Bolshoi Theater
    American Theater Critic: 'Russian Literature – Home I Didn’t Know I had'
    Tags:
    theater, music, West, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse