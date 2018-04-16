Register
14:06 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Machete

    WATCH Gang Fight Involving Machete Breaks Out in Birmingham City, UK

    CC BY 2.0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Footage has emerged of a large brawl between youths in the city of Birmingham, UK, close to Aston Villa’s football stadium. The incident occurred on April 14 and the local police force is yet to make any related arrests.

    Video footage shows one of the youths wielding a machete and taking multiple swings at an unarmed challenger, who is struck with the weapon several times, but seemingly didn’t sustain any wounds from the attack.

    The machete-wielding attacker is subsequently dropped to the ground before several other youths surround the assailant and kick him for over 30 seconds.

    READ MORE: Submachine Gun Seized, Nine Arrested in London Anti-Gang Raids

    West Midlands Police said via a statement that no arrests have been made and no serious injuries were reported.

    “We received reports of a group of boys fighting on Bevington Road, at around 6pm on Saturday. When officers arrived, no-one remained at the scene. There were no arrests and no reports of any injuries. Witnesses reported a machete had been seen,” a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said over the weekend.

    UK cops
    © AFP 2018 / JAIME REINA
    'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst
    Anyone with relevant information or further footage is advised get in touch with the police by calling 101 and quoting log number 2090.

    The UK has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of violent crimes, particularly stabbings, being committed in its major cities. Recently published data revealed that a crime involving a machete occurs approximately every 90 minutes in Britain.

    London has been hit hard by the wave of violent crime, with almost 60 murders reported so far this year.

    READ MORE: Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK

    Analysts and ex-police chiefs have attributed this rise to budget cuts to police forces across the UK. UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has refuted these claims and is ignoring calls to reverse the austerity measures.

     

    Related:

    Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London
    'Think of Your Moms': Experts Tell Kids Amid Knife Crime Surge in London
    Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK
    Violent Crime Almost Tripled in Manchester, UK Since 2010 Due to Budget Cuts
    'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst
    Twitter Reacts to UK Man's Conviction of Hate Crime Over Dog Nazi Salute
    Partners in Crime: US and UK Help Lead Saudi Military Operation in Yemen
    Tags:
    machete, violent crime, police, gang, UK Crime Surge, British government, West Midlands Police, UK Home Office, Amber Rudd, Birmingham, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse