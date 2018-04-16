WATCH Gang Fight Involving Machete Breaks Out in Birmingham City, UK

Footage has emerged of a large brawl between youths in the city of Birmingham, UK, close to Aston Villa’s football stadium. The incident occurred on April 14 and the local police force is yet to make any related arrests.

Video footage shows one of the youths wielding a machete and taking multiple swings at an unarmed challenger, who is struck with the weapon several times, but seemingly didn’t sustain any wounds from the attack.

The machete-wielding attacker is subsequently dropped to the ground before several other youths surround the assailant and kick him for over 30 seconds.

READ MORE: Submachine Gun Seized, Nine Arrested in London Anti-Gang Raids

West Midlands Police said via a statement that no arrests have been made and no serious injuries were reported.

“We received reports of a group of boys fighting on Bevington Road, at around 6pm on Saturday. When officers arrived, no-one remained at the scene. There were no arrests and no reports of any injuries. Witnesses reported a machete had been seen,” a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said over the weekend.

© AFP 2018 / JAIME REINA 'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst

Anyone with relevant information or further footage is advised get in touch with the police by calling 101 and quoting log number 2090.

The UK has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of violent crimes, particularly stabbings, being committed in its major cities. Recently published data revealed that a crime involving a machete occurs approximately every 90 minutes in Britain.

London has been hit hard by the wave of violent crime, with almost 60 murders reported so far this year.

READ MORE: Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK

Analysts and ex-police chiefs have attributed this rise to budget cuts to police forces across the UK. UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has refuted these claims and is ignoring calls to reverse the austerity measures.