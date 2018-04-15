Graffiti Saying 'Your Strikes Are Rooster's Flatulence' Appears in Idlib

Graffiti has reportedly appeared in the militant-controlled city of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria, showing Saturday's US, French and British missile strikes in an unflattering light.

The Telegram channel Vestnik Damaska ('News From Damascus') has published photo evidence of what it says is graffiti from Idlib regarding the April 14 tripartite airstrikes.

The graffiti shows a rooster with a trail of cruise missiles coming out of his rear, accompanied by the phrase "Invanka's Father, may Allah guide you to the right path! Your strikes are a rooster's flatulence." Under the missiles is a flag of the Free Syrian Army.

The US and its British and French allies launched massed airstrikes in Damascus and Homs province on Saturday morning. According to the Russian military, 71 of the 103 missiles fired were intercepted by Syria's air defenses.