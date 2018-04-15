Meet Miss Russia 2018 Who Was Just Crowned in Moscow (PHOTO)

Yulia Polyachikhina, an 18-year old student from Chuvashia Region, was crowned as Miss Russia 2018 during an award ceremony held in the country’s capital on April 14.
She was presented with a crown of white gold encrusted with diamonds, rubies and sapphires, along with about $48,000 and a new car as part of her prize.
According to the information available on the pageant’s website, Polyachikhina was born in the city of Cheboksary.
She graduated from high school in 2017 and now seeks to study journalism in university.
Polyachikhina is a dedicated aerobic fitness enthusiast and an avid badminton player.
As the Miss Russia 2018, Polyachikhina will now get the opportunity to represent the country at the Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants.
All comments
Show new comments (0)