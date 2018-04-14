Mysterious Coin-Like Artifact Prompts Nazism Revival Speculation (VIDEO)

Upon examining a coin which he found on a construction site, Diego Aviles said that he had been flabbergasted; and he certainly had every reason to be.

A video has emerged on YouTube showing what looks like a coin with the Reichsadler Nazi Party symbol and the words "Nueva Alemania" or "New Germany."

YouTube users remained at odds over the video which was published with the caption: "A coin discovered from a parallel universe found in our timeline."

One user claimed that "Germany will be the center of the upcoming WW3; the prophecy is that the Nazis from Antarctica will intervene at the height of the war and will liberate Germany and the rest of the world."

READ MORE: 'We're Back': Swastikas Reappear on Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of Norway

The coin's flip side reads: "Alies in einer nation" (all in one nation). Additionally, the number 2039 is inscribed.

READ MORE: For Whom the Bell Tolls: German Town Votes to Keep Nazi Church Bell

The Daily Star cited Diego Aviles as saying that he found the coin while working on a construction site and that he was shocked after he examined the artifact.