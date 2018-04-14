Register
14 April 2018
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)

    Twitter Enraged as Trump Justifies Attack on Syria With 'Russia's Failure'

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    The airstrikes ordered by the US President on April 13, has caused many sleepless nights among twitter users, as the social media commentators share their anger, fear and despair about the attacks as well as express support for the Syrians amid the war's escalation.

    US President Donald Trump addressed his nation after he had launched airstrikes on several targets in Syria in response to alleged use of chemical weapons, not only to explain the reasons for the joint attack of the US, the UK and France, but also to send a message to Russia and Iran regarding escalation. He claimed  that these two governments are “most responsible for supporting, equipping, and financing the criminal Assad regime.”

    “To Iran, and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants, and murderous dictators,” said Trump.

    According to Trump, it was Russia which was responsible for the attacks on Syria, expressing, hope, however that someday the US “will get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran.”

    “In 2013, President Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons. Assad’s recent attack – and today’s response – are the direct result of Russia’s failure to keep that promise,” the US President said.

    This reasoning for the strike launch enraged Twitter users.

    ​The UK politicians also didn’t stay away from the discussion.

    ​Others, including former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul,found Trump’s response justified and even insisted on stronger reaction.

    ​Some debated that it’s not Trump, who is behind the current decisions.

    ​Another point in the debate is the fact that the US is expanding its presence in Syria despite Trump’s earlier claims.

     “America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria under no circumstances. As other nations step up their contributions, we look forward to the day when we can bring our warriors home. And great warriors they are,” he said in the address.

    According to Trump “The United States – with but a small force being used to eliminate what is left of ISIS (Daesh*) is doing what is necessary to protect the American people.”

    He emphasized that “the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people,” adding that his country asked their partners in the Middle East “to take greater responsibility for securing their home region.”

    “Increased engagement from our friends, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, and others, can ensure that Iran does not profit from the eradication of ISIS (Daesh)," said Trump.

    READ MORE: Damascus Lashes Out at 'Brutal, Barbaric Aggression' by West

    The US presence in Syria, despite Trump’s earlier claims and promises to stay away from the conflict, angered even the US President’s supporters.
    Commentator Alex Jones, who repeatedly praised Trump for his statements and actions, got even more emotional than usually and fell on the decision makers who are behind the latest action in Syria.

    WARNING: strong language is used

    ​Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.

    Before the strike, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons Fact-Finding Mission expressed its intentions to start its investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Douma amid calls by some Western countries for a response to the incident.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

