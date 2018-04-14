Twitter Enraged as Trump Justifies Attack on Syria With 'Russia's Failure'

The airstrikes ordered by the US President on April 13, has caused many sleepless nights among twitter users, as the social media commentators share their anger, fear and despair about the attacks as well as express support for the Syrians amid the war's escalation.

US President Donald Trump addressed his nation after he had launched airstrikes on several targets in Syria in response to alleged use of chemical weapons, not only to explain the reasons for the joint attack of the US, the UK and France, but also to send a message to Russia and Iran regarding escalation. He claimed that these two governments are “most responsible for supporting, equipping, and financing the criminal Assad regime.”

“To Iran, and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants, and murderous dictators,” said Trump.

According to Trump, it was Russia which was responsible for the attacks on Syria, expressing, hope, however that someday the US “will get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran.”

“In 2013, President Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons. Assad’s recent attack – and today’s response – are the direct result of Russia’s failure to keep that promise,” the US President said.

This reasoning for the strike launch enraged Twitter users.

Last month Macron says France will attack if there is chemical weapons use. France tells its citizens to leave Syria. UK tries to kill the Skripals with poison and blame Russia. Lo and behold another fake chemical attack from the white helmets. And so it goes. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) 14 апреля 2018 г.

So only Syrians produce *that* chemical weapon. And only Russia produces *that* chemical weapon. Amazing that the rest of world is so innocent. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) 13 апреля 2018 г.

In other words, the US military knew, just as the media know, that there are no chemical weapons in Syria. It was all about, to use Washington parlance, "sending a message." To whom? Not to Syria but to Russia. — George Szamuely (@GeorgeSzamuely) 14 апреля 2018 г.

What if The #USA herself is behind the 'Chemical weapon' attack in Syria as it's been used as a pretext to invade nations..



Some agencies reported that there was no chemical weapons attack, some other say it was staged by US.#syria #Russia #US #UK — Mehreen sabtain (@mehreen_sabtain) 14 апреля 2018 г.

What the mother f. In chief is talking about? — Sergey Nersisyan (@SergeyNersisyan) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Yes, the nations will be judged by the friends they keep and, by initiating this war without congressional authorization, you have become a murderous dictator. — Oscar Chavoya-Aceves (@ochavoya) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​The UK politicians also didn’t stay away from the discussion.

Waking up to the news that UK participating in military action in #Syria without clear objectives, without a parliamentary vote & in face of public opinion. Worst of all we learn about it first from that charlatan #Trump not our own PM #poodle — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​Others, including former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul,found Trump’s response justified and even insisted on stronger reaction.

In 2013, Russia agreed with the US and the world to remove ALL chemical weapons from Syria. What Russian interest is served by not fulfilling this commitment? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 14 апреля 2018 г.

I'm not the least bit worried. I believe that because the UK and France is fully on board, they have intelligence that has confirmed this. Mattis is naming specific production facilities that have been destroyed. This isn't all about Syria. It's more complex. — LichenCraigEdits (@LichenCraig) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Trump's message to Russia was laughably weak-kneed. All that was missing was a pretty please with sugar on top. #Trump #Syria pic.twitter.com/SmI8tDR5NM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Listen, none of us wanted Syria bombed. But, I trust the #POTUS45 We the People elected and I trust Secretary Mattis. Mad Dog's got this.



These alphas are nobody's puppets or fools. Press on, PATRIOTS#MAGAlikeAmofo — PatriotAsAMother🇺🇸 (@battleofever) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​Some debated that it’s not Trump, who is behind the current decisions.

Trump is surrounded by war hawks and they are pushing him into it. I think Iran staged the attack after he announced we are pulling out of Syria. Meaning we’d have time to concentrate on Iran. — Rita (@rita65011991) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​Another point in the debate is the fact that the US is expanding its presence in Syria despite Trump’s earlier claims.

“America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria under no circumstances. As other nations step up their contributions, we look forward to the day when we can bring our warriors home. And great warriors they are,” he said in the address.

According to Trump “The United States – with but a small force being used to eliminate what is left of ISIS (Daesh*) is doing what is necessary to protect the American people.”

He emphasized that “the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people,” adding that his country asked their partners in the Middle East “to take greater responsibility for securing their home region.”

“Increased engagement from our friends, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, and others, can ensure that Iran does not profit from the eradication of ISIS (Daesh)," said Trump.

The US presence in Syria, despite Trump’s earlier claims and promises to stay away from the conflict, angered even the US President’s supporters.

Commentator Alex Jones, who repeatedly praised Trump for his statements and actions, got even more emotional than usually and fell on the decision makers who are behind the latest action in Syria.

WARNING: strong language is used

Trump's anti-interventionist base, in this case, Alex Jones, reacts badly to Syria intervention: "Is no one pure in this world?…. F**k Trump!" pic.twitter.com/lBPVctVS1G — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 14 апреля 2018 г. Others felt betrayed with this breach of promises.



Trump launches airstrikes on the Syrian Army in #Damascus. Why is the US bombing the people who are fighting ISIS and protecting Syrian Christians? One of the reasons I voted for Trump is because he promised to stay out of Syria. I did not vote for this. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Only a week ago, Trump said US troops needed to come home from #Syria and that US involvement had done no good. If US is to stay, Saudi should foot the bill, he said.



Tonight, he began bombing.



What changed? Chemical weapons?



Doubt it. I think Saudi agreed to foot the bill… — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Trump on Syria: Two weeks ago, he wanted to leave. This week he called Assad an animal and launched missile strikes. Then he doesn't want an extended stay. The US has at least 2000 troops there. — Ray Locker (@rlocker12) 14 апреля 2018 г.

The US should just stay within its borders and deal with the problems here rather than trying to reform the government of another country lost to chaos and civil war. History has proved that none of this is going to make it any better #Syria — Mike (@KeepItNashty) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Syria didn’t do anything. Trump said he was leaving. Why would they do something a week later to get him to stay? They wouldn’t. Somebody doesn’t want us to leave Syria and it’s not Syria, Assad or Russia. Think! — TheFadingMan (@TheFadingMan) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Trump can’t even address the issues going on in his own country yet wants to focus on Russia’s involvement in Syria 😕 — ㅤㅤ (@wvzzzzz) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.

Before the strike, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons Fact-Finding Mission expressed its intentions to start its investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Douma amid calls by some Western countries for a response to the incident.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.