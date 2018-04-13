Register
23:05 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, center, smiles as he leaves after a press conference following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

    ROFL! Russian Internet Users Jeer at Telegram Chief’s 'Horse' Pic

    © AP Photo / Tatan Syuflana
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A picture of Pavel Durov, the developer and CEO of the now blocked Telegram messaging platform, in which he proudly sits on a white horse has been circulating the internet and is now featured in a plethora of memes. The Russian entrepreneur originally posted the picture on Instagram after a court had ruled to block the encrypted service in Russia.

    The caption literally reads the following:

    "To be truly free, you should be ready to risk everything for the sake of freedom."

    Mobile phone
    CC0
    How Encrypted Messengers Are Viewed Around the Globe

    The post immediately prompted many internet users to Photoshop the image, with many speculating on the most probable location and setting in which Durov might appear on horseback. Most have come to believe that it may be some kind of a stylized video game, with Durov being its central character.

    Another Twitter user mocks the white horse he is sitting on, assuming it might be a galloper on a carousel:

    On April 13, Russia’s communications watchdog ruled to halt the operations of the Russian messaging application Telegram after it had failed to provide the authorities with its encryption keys and thereby cooperate in terrorism-related investigations.

    Related:

    OSCE Urges Russian Authorities to Reconsider Blocking of Telegram Messenger
    Telegram's CEO Vows to Bypass Court-Mandated Blocking of the Messenger Service
    Telegram Channel Run by Teenager Blocked in Italy Over Daesh Propaganda
    Kremlin to Look For Alternative to Telegram If App Blocked in Russia
    Iran to Replace Telegram With Homemade App for Sake of ‘National Security’
    Tags:
    post, mockery, meme, video games, social media, cyber security, Internet, Telegram group, Pavel Durov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse