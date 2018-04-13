ROFL! Russian Internet Users Jeer at Telegram Chief’s 'Horse' Pic

A picture of Pavel Durov, the developer and CEO of the now blocked Telegram messaging platform, in which he proudly sits on a white horse has been circulating the internet and is now featured in a plethora of memes. The Russian entrepreneur originally posted the picture on Instagram after a court had ruled to block the encrypted service in Russia.

"To be truly free, you should be ready to risk everything for the sake of freedom."

The post immediately prompted many internet users to Photoshop the image, with many speculating on the most probable location and setting in which Durov might appear on horseback. Most have come to believe that it may be some kind of a stylized video game, with Durov being its central character.

Another Twitter user mocks the white horse he is sitting on, assuming it might be a galloper on a carousel:

Дуров выложил новое фото на белом коне pic.twitter.com/YSO4puqPAs — Zoibana (@vedrosyan) 13 апреля 2018 г.

On April 13, Russia’s communications watchdog ruled to halt the operations of the Russian messaging application Telegram after it had failed to provide the authorities with its encryption keys and thereby cooperate in terrorism-related investigations.