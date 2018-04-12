Register
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    'Wimping Out' or '3D Chess'? Twitter Utterly Confused by Trump's Syria Tweets

    612

    The president's confusing back-and-forth rhetoric about whether the US will strike the Middle Eastern country following an alleged chemical attack which Washington blamed on Damascus has sparked some heated debate on his Twitter page.

    A day after warning that Russia should "get ready" for an attack on Syria by "nice and new and 'smart'" American missiles, President Trump walked back his comments, tweeting that a US attack could come "very soon or not so soon at all!" and urging the world to thank the United States for "ridding the region of ISIS."

    The president's followers, already flustered following yesterday's stream of tweets vacillating between aggressive rhetoric and blaming the Democrats for poor relations with Moscow, didn't know quite what to make of the latest tweet. Some suggested that the president's mind was "gone," or urged him to stop making brash statements which could cause an international incident or even lead to war.

    Others got hung up on Trump's request that the USA be thanked for its efforts against terrorism, suggesting that it looked pathetic, or just plain wrong.

    Interestingly, some users likened Trump's remarks to a game of chess. They were divided regarding the president's skills, however.

    Some seemingly rabid pro-war users urged the president not to "wimp out" or "back down" and to "stop twitting [sic] and start bombing."

    These users were countered by those offering a more rational approach, recalling Trump's campaign promises and urging him not to make a decision which will be certain to cost many innocent lives. Some also urged Trump not to trust his more hawkish advisers.

    Last week, Syrian opposition media reported on an alleged chemical attack by government forces in the town of Douma, just outside the Syrian capital of Damascus. The US and its European allies immediately blamed the Syrian government for the attack, and began preparing a possible military response. The Russian Center for Reconciliation sent inspectors to the area said to have been attacked, finding no trace of chemical weapons use. Moscow has since called for an independent, internationally approved investigation into the matter; officials have also reminded the international community that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Syria had destroyed all its stocks of chemical weapons in 2014.

    Related:

    Bombing Syria With Trump Not a Good Idea for UK, Say 43% of Brits
    First Group of OPCW Experts Heads for Syria - Source
    Threats to Use Force Against Syria Is Violation of UN Charter - Moscow
    French Ex-President Backs Military Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    Tags:
    reaction, tweets, Donald Trump, United States, Syria
