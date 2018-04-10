WATCH: Mysterious Orange Glow Captured by Passenger on US Flight

Last week, popular YouTube conspiracy page “secureteam10” uploaded a video taken by a passenger, identified only as Mr. Chang, showing an orange light glowing in the middle of the thunderstorm during his recent flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas aboard an unspecified airline.

The video was abruptly cut off when Mr. Chang's phone reportedly died. The footage, which was shared Thursday, has more than 577,000 views so far.

Some YouTube viewers believe the glow in the sky is the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), a joint research project established the US Air Force and Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Defence Advanced Research Agency. In 1993, work began on building HAARP's Ionospheric Research Instrument, a high-power radio frequency transmitter facility.

​The purpose of the research station, which was designed and built by BAE Advanced Technologies, is to analyze the ionosphere to investigate whether ionospheric enhancement technology can be used for radio communications and surveillance.

However, HAARP is also a fertile topic for conspiracy theorists, who believe HAARP technology can be used to "weaponize" weather.

For example, Michel Chossudovsky, a Canadian economist, professor, author and conspiracy theorist, claims that HAARP is capable of triggering natural phenomena.

In a 2002 article, Chossudovsky wrote, "Recent scientific evidence suggests that HAARP is fully operational and has the capability of triggering floods, hurricanes, droughts and earthquakes."