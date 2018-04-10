Twitter Ablaze Over Theresa May Not Being Invited to Prince Harry's Wedding

It was earlier reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May and several other politicians, such as current US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama, were not included in the guest list for the ceremony that is set to take place on May 19.

Social media users have been vividly debating the recent news that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was not invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Most of them reacted to the news with humor and supported the idea.

When Jeremy Corbyn gets to go to Prince Harry's wedding but Theresa May didn't get invited pic.twitter.com/eP5r6XbNq8 — You're moving mad (@BigGucci_Idz) 10 апреля 2018 г.

So #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle have NOT invited @theresa_may to their wedding! 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Best decision you’ve made folks. You don’t want that psychopathic old bag spoiling your day! — #IstandwithJeremyCorbyn (@YouthVote17) 10 апреля 2018 г.

.@theresa_may's invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding got lost in the post. 😢 pic.twitter.com/rdJIMU81xY — #ICYMI (@ICYMIvideo) 10 апреля 2018 г.

I have been dissapointed so far that Harry has chosen to 'politicise' his role too much. However this is a good decision. — Helen Deakin 🇬🇧 (@helen_deakin4) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Although some believed that the move was a little bit rude.

“Prince Harry is not inviting Theresa May to his wedding” #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/oPthM8gjpN — Derek Faye (@faye_derek) 10 апреля 2018 г.

The reason behind the decision is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have an official list of political leaders on their guest list.

READ MORE: Theresa May Not Invited to Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — Reports

As the Telegraph newspaper explained, the guest list will be quite restricted, as the size of St George's Chapel, where the wedding ceremony will take place, is quite small and because the prince is not in the direct line of succession.