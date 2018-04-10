Internet in Awe Over Young Russian Ballet Dancer's 'Insane Balancing Skills'

Reddit blew up when a user under nickname OhCleo posted a gif featuring a girl performing spectacular ballet moves and sophisticated tricks.

Thirteen-year-old Yana Cherepanova from St. Petersburg, who appears to be a student at the Vaganova Ballet Academy, has stunned social media users with her jaw-breaking flexibility. Viewers of the gif immediately found her on Instagram in a bid to learn more about the young talented ballet dancer: many said the fact that she was a Vaganova Academy student explained why she was so good at it and praised her for her brilliant technique and professionalism.

Users kept saying that they “couldn’t even stand on that thing with both feet completely flat,” while others wrote about their “failures,” trying to show how clumsy they were:

“I fall over once or twice a week putting my pants on. This blows my mind,” Kangaroosters wrote, reacting to the video.

“I hit my face trying to pull my shoes off,” ulaan_malgait wrote.

“My friend broke his rib sleeping,” said a user under the nickname Nancyhasnopants.

“I cut myself on a baguette,” wrote SnowlyImp, supporting the “madness.”

OhCleo’s publication on Reddit has already received almost 33,000 likes and over 740 comments.