Meet Coral Simanovich, FC Barcelona Footballer's Girlfriend Cutie (PHOTOS)

While FC Barcelona appears to be advancing to the Champions League semifinals, with Tuesday's game against FC Roma being the last hurdle toward the aspired goal, Coral Simanovich, the girlfriend of Barca player Sergi Roberto, continues to set the pulses of her Instagram fans racing.

Coral Simanovich was born into a Jewish family. She has two sisters and a brother.

The 26-year-old beauty has been working as a model and a fashion designer.

She has been in relationship with FC Barcelona football player Sergi Roberto for four years. In 2017, the couple got engaged.

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 9 Апр 2018 в 6:17 PDT

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 9 Апр 2018 в 9:54 PDT

Simanovich is very popular on Instagram where she has some 448,000 followers.

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 28 Мар 2018 в 7:27 PDT

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 14 Фев 2018 в 1:58 PST

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 7 Фев 2018 в 9:29 PST

She regularly posts her pictures online and shares her everyday life events with her fans.

Публикация от Coral Simanovich (@coralsimanovich) 15 Мар 2018 в 11:50 PDT