Now Everyone Can Feel Like Billionaire Elon Musk, Here's How

Tesla/SpaceX founder Elon Musk's face has been turned into four different full-face-sized masks with different expressions that can be downloaded and printed out from the website ElonMask.co.
The project, which was meant as a joke, was launched by two Tesla and Space X employees.
Make yourself extraordinary with Elon mask. Kudos @macuspide por el descubrimiento 😂 https://t.co/UEA7cmwp0k #elonmask pic.twitter.com/rgXLK1DJLD— Alba Roza (@Alba_Roza) 9 апреля 2018 г.
Although Musk isn't himself involved in it, the project has gone viral.
Many social media users were excited by the idea and have been sharing pictures of themselves wearing the masks on Twitter under hashtag #ElonMask.
