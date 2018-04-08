Instagram Model Arrested on Suspicion of Being Linked to Drug Ring in Australia

The 25-year-old fitness champion, who has nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram, was reportedly arrested alongside her former partner Jason Atkins in relation to an alleged drug-trafficking gang after a police raid at properties in the Brisbane suburbs of Newstead and Teneriffe. The couple has reportedly been granted bail at the Brisbane Magistrates Court.
According to police, the pair was allegedly involved in the trafficking, supply and possession of ecstasy, and was part of a syndicate, operating between Sydney and Queensland and that Atkins was linked to the property where the pills were seized. Molloy, who has portrayed herself as a healthy lifestyle addict and posted tons of bikini-clad images on her Instagram account to show off her excellent physique, was also reportedly charged with trafficking cocaine.
Atkins and Molloy are due to appear at court on April 30.
