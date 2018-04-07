WATCH Chinese Sex Doll Businessman Showing Off His Private Collection

A man working for a prominent sex doll manufacturer based in China stepped forward to demonstrate that people in his line of work can truly appreciate the merchandise they create.

Zhang Bo, an employee of a Chinese sex doll manufacturing company called EXDOLL, which is located in the city of Dalian, displayed his own collection of sex dolls to Ruptly video agency and offered his thoughts on a possible link between the doll's producers and consumers.

Earlier this year EXDOLL announced its intent to help deal with the gender- and age-related issues that China is currently facing, by providing lonely men and the elderly with highly sophisticated sex dolls.

READ MORE: March of Progress: Smart Talking Sex Dolls Come to China (PHOTO)