Register
16:36 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Troll matryoshka

    Easter Matryoshka Doll Sparks Ukrainian Deputy PM's Outrage

    CC BY 2.0 / Pawel Maryanov / Troll matryoshka
    Viral
    Get short URL
    106

    The official says that the presence of the Russian symbol among Easter products in a store in Ukraine is an offensive "blow below the belt."

    Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has taken to Facebook to voice her rage about an Easter egg decorating kit allowing consumers to deck their eggs out in a Matryoshka outfit.

    "You're coming home late from work…realize that there's no time to cook for the celebration of Easter, go into a store to somehow try to catch up on the chores, and your eye catches this offer to decorate your eggs and receive a moral blow below the belt at the same time. Why? Because our creative manufacturers are promoting the decoration of Easter eggs with Matryoshkas," the official wrote.

    According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the product was a sign that Ukrainians were suffering from a "sickness of the mind," and the government can't seem to do anything about it. Posting photos of the packaging, the deputy prime minister asked for advice on how to prevent such insults from being repeated in the future.

    Klympush-Tsintsadze's followers offered moral support, with a user named Viktoria insisting that this was a "deliberate provocation" by Russia. Others called for "vigilance" and proposed to write to the manufacturer to withdraw the products from store shelves.

    Some, however, found the hysteria over a box of Easter decorations absurd, and flooded Twitter with a series of sarcastic remarks. "This is a very serious threat to Ukraine's national security," Alexander wrote. "It's clear that the Kremlin was the supplier of the Matryoshkas; the UN Security Council must be informed. Ukraine is in danger," Ivan added.

    "In a store here [in Russia] they sell 'Ukrainian' soft rolls. When I eat them I don't feel any drop in my morale. If you don't like Matryoshka dolls, just don't paint your eggs with them," one commenter wisely suggested.

    "The Ukrainians have outdone themselves again, this time with Matryoshkas with a blow below the belt…"

    Finally, a few users pointed out that while the Matryoshka may be a contemporary symbol of Russia, the concept itself only came to the country in the early 20th century.

    "Does Mrs. Klympush-Tsintsadze know that the Matryoshka came to us from Japan in the form of the Wise old Man Fukuruma? She should be attacking the Japanese, no?"

    Ukraine, like Russia, celebrates Easter on April 8 under the Orthodox Christian tradition. The Russian Orthodox Church remains the largest of the three Orthodox denominations in Ukraine, and the largest Christian denomination in the country.

    Related:

    Russian Court Arrests Ukrainian Prankster Over Provocations About Mall Fire
    Kremlin Calls Reports on Recruitment of Ukrainian Savchenko by Moscow Nonsense
    Tags:
    Easter egg, Matryoshka, Easter, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok