FULL VIDEO of Conor McGregor's Violent Attack on UFC Fighters' Bus Goes Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released full footage of an altercation involving Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who attacked a van carrying his fellow fighters in New York.

The video, posted on UFC's official YouTube channel, shows Conor McGregor running towards the bus and throwing a loading trolley at it, pounding the vehicle’s sides with his fists and shouting challenges.

The incident occurred on April 5 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as UFC fighters were leaving the premises following a press event.

Shortly after the incident, McGregor voluntarily surrendered to New York police.