Register
16:22 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Moriarty

    Miss Me? Twitter on Fire as UK Compares Russia With Moriarty Amid Skripal Case

    © Photo: Youtube/Vismayak Mohanarajan
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (188)
    0 10

    The diplomatic row over the Skripal case is becoming to look like an angry book club meeting up, as the rivals use more and more fictional analogies to attack the opponents, puzzling social media users .

    The UK envoy to the UN Karen Pierce compared Moscow to Sherlock Holmes’s archenemy as she commented on the Russian appeal to join to the OPCW probe into the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal. London accuses Moscow of committing the crime.

    “Allowing Russian scientists into an investigation where they are the most likely perpetrators of the crime in Salisbury would be like Scotland Yard inviting in Professor Moriarty,” Pierce told reporters, in a nod to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's charismatic mystery villain.

    This is how she apparently reacted to the a week-old comment from her Russian colleague Vasily Nebenzia, who compared the UK with Inspector Lestrade, known for his wrong and hasty conclusions.

    The mainstream media also got roasted by the Russian UN Ambassador. During the UN Security Council meeting, journalists were accused of adopting the same principles as Nazi chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels, citing his method that “Lies told a thousand times become truth.” He dubbed the media the worst weapon for manipulating the human mind.

    READ MORE: 'Censorship Isn't Cute:' Sky News Slammed for 'Binning' Skripal Interview

    At the meeting, the diplomats kept on poking each other using references to fiction.

    Commenting on the British versions of Skripal case, Nebenzia pointed out that the British conspiracy found inspiration in crime shows like Britain’s “Midsomer Murders” which would suggest “hundreds of clever ways to kill someone.”

    Nebenzia concluded the meeting with a passage from “Alice in Wonderland” where the Queen demanded the sentence before the verdict, asking the audience “Does that remind you of anything?”

    Pierce fired back with a quote from the same book.

    “There is another very good quote from Alice in Wonderland which is: ‘sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast’ so I think that’s the quote the suits my Russian colleague best,” told the UK envoy.

    The literature analogies were highly appreciated.  Some even used them to promote reading.

    ​However, some were irritated the UK doesn’t take it serious enough.

    ​However, this isn’t the first fiction reference duel the world has witnessed over the Skripal case.
    Earlier the head of the UK Foreign Office Boris Johnson compared the events with Feodor Dostoevsky’s novel “Crime and Punishment.” Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry lambasted him for his superficial knowledge of the Russian literature and advised him to read Dostoevsky more attentively.

    Row Over Sergei Skripal’s Poisoning

    Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018 following what the British authorities claim was a chemical attack, allegedly involving the nerve agent A-234.

    Following this development, London promptly blamed Moscow for carrying out this alleged attack and initiated a series of punitive measures, including the expulsion of nearly two dozen Russian diplomats and the freezing of bilateral contacts. Many of the UK's allies, including the US and a number of European states, were compelled to follow suit.

    Russia has rejected London's allegations, citing a lack of evidence, and calling for a joint investigation into the Skripal case. This week, the head of the Porton Down chemical weapons lab admitted that contrary to earlier claims made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, they'd failed to conclude that the poison used in the Skripal case was of Russian origin.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (188)

    Related:

    Sergei Skripal Out of Critical Condition, Responding to Treatment - Hospital
    'Censorship Isn't Cute:' Sky News Slammed for 'Binning' Skripal Interview
    Russian Energy Ministry Hopes Skripal Case Not to Affect Russian Energy Projects
    'Stupid Decision': Italian Ruling Parties Outraged Over Skripal Case Expulsions
    UN Security Council Discusses Alleged Poisoning Attack Against Skripal (VIDEO)
    OPCW to Receive Results of Sample Analysis in Skripal Case by Next Week
    Tags:
    reaction, Twitter, books, probe, row, diplomatic expulsions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), UN, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse