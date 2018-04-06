Register
10:15 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists take photos next to a soldier of the royal guard guarding the Lejonbacken entrance of the Royal palace in Stockholm on October 19, 2016 (photo used for illustration purpose)

    'Like Daesh': Swedish Politician Under Fire for Likening Tourists to Terrorists

    © AFP 2018/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Swedish politician and a member of the indigenous Sami parliament, who has previously called for a revolution, has been reported to the police after putting his dislike of tourists into practice, resorting to unlawful threats and attempted abuse.

    Sami politician Lars Jon Allas of the Guovssonásti party has been been reported to the police after threatening tourists enjoying a dog sled ride in a snowy landscape with a knife during Easter vacation, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    According to the report, Jon Allas scared the tourists with verbal assault and threats of abuse. Jon Allas himself, however, denies the crimes allegations, but is still negative to the tourism industry, which he claims is unauthorized and destroys the indigenous Sami culture. Later, he compared tourists with terrorists and specifically Daesh*.

    "They're just like terrorists, destroying everything we've got here. They only care about themselves, all they do is break and destroy just like Daesh," Jon Allas told SVT. "They kill our nutrition and our animals. They destroy everything in our culture. Tourist companies do not even need permission for their businesses," he added.

    READ MORE: Rudolf Shall Rise Again! 'Reindeer Riot' Erupts in Santa's Finnish Abode

    Jon Allas also reiterated the "terrorist" rhetoric on his Instragram account, posting an angry rant accompanied by a picture of dog sled tourists.

    "These tourists don't speak Swedish. They come from all over the world, they act like Daesh and terrorize reindeer husbandry," Jon Allas wrote, adding that there was no difference between them and terrorists, because they both "force locals to flee" and then "take over."

    The rant triggered many reactions from fellow Swedes, with some articulating support for the Sami cause and others voicing bitter criticism.

    "You understand of course that it is the tourists and the rest of the Swedish taxpayers who contribute money into the treasury, so that you can continue moving your wandering traffic accidents back and forth between the mountains and the coasts," user Danne wrote on Instagram in response to Jon Allas's tirade.

    Even the chairman of the Sámi parliament slammed the incident.

    "Of course, it's regrettable if true. No one can support such a thing. As a politician, one must be extra careful with words and behavior. You have to think about what you do, what you answer and how to act outwards," Sami parliament chairman Per-Olof Nutti told SVT.

    Håkan Jonsson, the party leader of the Hunting and Fishing Party, the largest in the Sami parliament, argued that the incident and Jon Allas's statements have an adverse effect on the image of the Sami.

    READ MORE: Ho ho ho! Finland Seeks to Save Rudolf With 'Reindeer Bell' App

    "There are unbalanced statements that should not occur. This shows that he does not have respect for other people and businesses. There are also many Sami living off of tourism," Håkan Jonsson said.

    Jon Allas is known as an ardent supporter of the Sami cause. In 2005, he called for a revolution in order to establish a Sami state as the ultimate goal of his people's struggle for freedom. However, his calls didn't receive much support, even from his own party.

    ​The Sami (also known the Saami or Lapps, although the latter term is sometimes seen as derogatory) are a Finno-Ugric people inhabiting northernmost areas of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Murmansk Oblast in Russia. Sweden is home to about 20,000 Sami. Traditionally, the Sami have pursued a variety of livelihoods, including fishing and fur trapping. Their iconic means of livelihood, however, is semi-nomadic reindeer herding. Currently about 10 percent of the Sami are connected to reindeer husbandry.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    Rudolf Shall Rise Again! 'Reindeer Riot' Erupts in Santa's Finnish Abode
    Ho ho ho! Finland Seeks to Save Rudolf With 'Reindeer Bell' App
    Tags:
    Sami people, reindeer, tourism, Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse