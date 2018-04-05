Register
21:56 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Army soldiers belonging to the 1st Platoon, Able Troop 3-71 Cavalry Squadron and members of the South Carolina National Guard. (File)

    CNN Panelist Compares National Guard to TSA, Gets Crushed on Twitter

    © AP Photo/ Dario Lopez-Mills
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Twitter users' feud with New York television host Errol Louis began a day after President Donald Trump signed an order to deploy the National Guard to the US-Mexican border.

    Speaking to CNN on Thursday morning, Louis insisted that Trump's decision was "significant politically more so than operationally," adding that he doesn't believe the deployment will result in a drop in the number of illegals crossing the border.

    "This is what I would call security theater," Louis said. "It's akin to what you see at the airports, where they make you take off your shoes and hop on one foot and do all kinds of stuff to try and make everyone feel as if some effort is being made to secure the nation."

    Central American migrants taking part in the Migrant Via Crucis caravan towards the United States pack their belongings as they prepare to leave a sport complex where they were camping in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico
    © AFP 2018/ VICTORIA RAZO
    WATCH Hundreds of Mexican Migrants Proceed to US Border Despite Trump's Order
    Trump, according to the panelist, is simply engaging in election-year politicking, rather than looking at the many complicated factors driving illegal immigration.

    However, not everyone appreciated Louis' comparison of the National Guard to the Transportation Security Administration, one of the most maligned security agencies of the US federal government.

    Some Twitter users suggested that Louis should be ashamed for "bad-mouthing" the National Guard.

    Others simply took the opportunity to attack CNN, which Trump has often branded as "fake news."

    Trumped signed an order to deploy National Guard troops to the Mexican border on Wednesday to address a "surge of illegal activity."

    "Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," he said a day earlier. 

    Related:

    'Trade War With China Will Hurt US, Cause Political Problems for Trump'- Prof.
    WATCH Hundreds of Mexican Migrants Proceed to US Border Despite Trump's Order
    While Trump Wants Pullout From Syria, Officials Reportedly Advise the Opposite
    Tags:
    remarks, tweets, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), National Guard, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse