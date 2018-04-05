CNN Panelist Compares National Guard to TSA, Gets Crushed on Twitter

Twitter users' feud with New York television host Errol Louis began a day after President Donald Trump signed an order to deploy the National Guard to the US-Mexican border.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday morning, Louis insisted that Trump's decision was "significant politically more so than operationally," adding that he doesn't believe the deployment will result in a drop in the number of illegals crossing the border.

"This is what I would call security theater," Louis said. "It's akin to what you see at the airports, where they make you take off your shoes and hop on one foot and do all kinds of stuff to try and make everyone feel as if some effort is being made to secure the nation."

Trump, according to the panelist, is simply engaging in election-year politicking, rather than looking at the many complicated factors driving illegal immigration.

However, not everyone appreciated Louis' comparison of the National Guard to the Transportation Security Administration, one of the most maligned security agencies of the US federal government.

Some Twitter users suggested that Louis should be ashamed for "bad-mouthing" the National Guard.

Others simply took the opportunity to attack CNN, which Trump has often branded as "fake news."

Trumped signed an order to deploy National Guard troops to the Mexican border on Wednesday to address a "surge of illegal activity."

"Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military," he said a day earlier.