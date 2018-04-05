Sinners in the Eyes of an Angry Rugby Player: Aussie Star Condemns Gays to Hell

A veritable social media storm broke out when a prominent Australian rugby player who had earlier expressed his disapproval of gay marriage claimed that gay people are facing the inferno.

Professional Australian rugby union player Israel Folau found himself facing a severe public backlash after he wrote on Instagram that the divine plan for gay people was apparently "hell… unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

Folau’s comment, a reply to another Instagram user who had posted on the rugby player’s page, has been deleted, but the screenshots of it quickly made their way to Twitter and calamity ensued.

​A large number of people took a dim view of Folau’s comment, openly criticizing his views and branding him as a bigot.

I just don't think the Australian Rugby Union should be allowing Israel Folau to be saying stuff like that. We are at a time where we have legalised and recognise gay marriage so its hate speech to me. And they should fire him. — Falz (@FalzYo) 5 апреля 2018 г.

Late to the party on this but not as late as Israel Folau, who apparently turned up to this conversation in the 1950s.



Gay people are going to hell? Goodness me. What a moron. No place for this in civilised society imho. Outrageous. — James Hubbard (@JamesHubbard113) 4 апреля 2018 г.

How can you allow Israel Folau to continue representing Australia after his bigoted remarks about gay people? — Killerbee (@anodnawink) 5 апреля 2018 г.

​There were also those who, while not necessarily siding with Folau, sought to defend his right to express his opinion.

Rugby star Folau says gay people destined for hell. Well what can I say 'good on you mate' everybody is entitled to there opinion. There's nothing normal about being gay or lesbian it's unnatural and disturbing. There's a big agenda out there and it's disturbing. — Rahima Adam (@Rahhadam71) 5 апреля 2018 г.

Apparently Israel Folau is in deep doodoos for answering the question "what is god's plan for gays" with "Hell"

Although I disagree with him, I object to a persons beliefs being criminalised.

What is the world coming to when having an opinion is unacceptable.

Bloody Marxist scum. — Alaspoor Yorick (@Spice0Spice) 5 апреля 2018 г.

​Others still apparently opted not to take this matter too seriously.

Israel Folau wants to send gay people to hell. I've no idea what he thinks they will learn from going to Rhyl!!! — tonga evans (@rhysypys) 5 апреля 2018 г.