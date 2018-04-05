Fitness App Users Visually Assaulted by Half-Naked, Sex-Obsessed Women

Up to 28 million sports enthusiasts, including professionals and amateurs, use the Strava sports application to track their distances and times, and share them with friends and family; however, many joggers and cyclists are complaining about an onslaught of pornographic advert pop-ups.

One of them is Nicholas Clifton. He told the Sun that he was initially surprised to receive a thumbs-up from Strava accounts featuring half-clad women. The 33 year-old sports enthusiast from Bournemouth in Dorset said that as an all-time user of the Strava application, he is now targeted by hordes of women approaching him for sex.

"Their profile pictures are pretty pornographic and they made it clear they are looking for far more than a spot of friendly competitive cycling," he said. He was virtually stunned to learn that genuine sports fanatics who "ride 50 miles on a bike" make good targets for such presumably fake accounts.

Received my first “soft porn” spam @Strava today. Yes, I blocked it. But really? Are people who ride 50 Miles on a bike good targets for this stuff? — Ted Fay (@ftfay) 19 марта 2018 г.

Another user also reported that he had received his first "soft porn" spam from Strava, while others joked about "good looks" that perhaps attracted all those ladies.

Even Strava isn’t immune from spam/porn. I’m getting spammy “kuddos” (as I’m sure are many others) from all sorts of “women” when I finish my rides. — Ross Kimbarovsky (@rosskimbarovsky) 22 марта 2018 г.

San Francisco-based Strava, one of the world’s top networks for athletes, has acknowledged that it is aware of the problem and putting a great deal of effort into resolving it. It also said it will remove all controversial profiles from the platform.

READ MORE: Cyber Stalker on Steroids Jailed for Harassing Woman With Nude Videos