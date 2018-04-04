Viking Beauty: The Stunning Wife of Icelandic Footballer Aron Gunnarson (PHOTO)

Kristbjorg Jonasdottir, the wife of professional footballer Iceland national team captain Aron Gunnarsson, is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who won several fitness bikini championships in both Iceland and Wales.
Kristbjorg and Aron got married in Reykjavik in June 2017, about a year after Team Iceland's spectacular performance at UEFA Euro 2016.
In 2015 Kristbjorg gave birth to the couple's son, who they named Oliver. Soon she started hitting the gym again in order to get back in shape – a feat she apparently managed to accomplish in record time.
