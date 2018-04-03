Register
03 April 2018
    A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student poses with a clear backpack, provided to her as a new security measure, in Parkland, Florida, U.S., April 2, 2018 in this image obtained from social media

    Parkland School Students Mock Transparent Backpacks on Twitter, Slam Initiative

    © REUTERS/ Twitter @sighnatasha
    17 students were killed in a February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by former student Nikolas Cruz. It was the deadliest school shooting to have occurred in the US since the beginning of this year and has fueled the student movement “March for our lives,” aiming for stricter gun control.

    New security rules have been imposed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after the recent deadly mass shooting. Students and faculties now have to wear special ID cards at all times and all students will now also have to use transparent backpacks instead of regular ones.

    The move, aimed at easily checking the contents of the bags for guns, didn't receive a warm welcome by students. Many, including the students, have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with the measure, branding it useless and a violation of their right to privacy.

    Some of them noted that instead of introducing transparent bags, lawmakers should adopt laws that prevent guns from ending up in the hands of dangerous people and to stop protecting the NRA's agenda.

    Others were just mocking the new school "fashion."

    Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, expelled over disciplinary issues, brought an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to his former school on February 14, 2018 and opened fire, killing 17 people and injuring 14 more. The mass shooting became the deadliest in a row of school attacks that has plagued the US since the beginning of the year.

