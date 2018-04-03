Malaysian Confectioner Makes Pretty 3D Cakes You'll Be Sorry to Eat (PHOTOS)

The artist makes jelly desserts that don't look like they're edible at all. But they may, in fact, leave you craving for more.

Malaysian confectionery artist Siew Heng Boon, who now lives with her husband and two children in Australia, has brought dessert preparation to a completely new level.

For more than two years she has been specializing in creating jelly cakes and pastries that look like real works of art.

On the outside her desserts might resemble glass paperweights, but in fact they are all edible and tasty.

Публикация от Siew Heng Boon (@siewheng83) 22 Мар 2018 в 11:52 PDT

Публикация от Siew Heng Boon (@siewheng83) 6 Мар 2018 в 9:22 PST

Публикация от Siew Heng Boon (@siewheng83) 29 Ноя 2017 в 10:19 PST

The cakes consist of a colored base and transparent jelly canvas. In addition, different jelly colors are heated into a liquid state and then injected into the cake with specialized instruments that help create decorative elements of different shapes.

Публикация от Siew Heng Boon (@siewheng83) 28 Мар 2018 в 6:31 PDT