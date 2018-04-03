'Buy Them Coffee & Cake': How to Celebrate the 'Love a Muslim Day' in Britain

An anti-racism campaign group took to social media to demand an end to Islamophobia in Britain and encourage people to show solidarity with British Muslims.
The call by Stand Up to Racism follows an alert contained in leaflets allegedly sent out earlier this year in the UK, marking April 3 as 'Punish a Muslim Day.'
The letters called for violent actions against Muslims and promised "rewards based on actions taken."
In response to the horrific letters calling to #PunishAMuslimDay #solidarity to all those standing with the Muslim community today #NoToIslamophobia #LoveAMuslimDay #DayOfSolidarity Join the solidarity events https://t.co/M4OPFHuqQW pic.twitter.com/1qEoCztrdQ— Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) April 3, 2018
2018 and this is trending #PunishAMuslimDay pic.twitter.com/zh7Kh6GB7O— Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) April 3, 2018
The story has triggered an outcry on social media and calls for observing a #LoveAMuslimDay instead.
Users posted images of leaflets, encouraging Brits to "show love," support and appreciation of Muslims.
Look what i have found…this letter should be sent to people not the punish a muslim day #lovemuslim #BanPunishAMuslimDay #makealovemuslimday #LoveAMuslimDay 🤵🏻🤵🏽🤵🏿🗣🌏🤝 pic.twitter.com/VQC2gW4lZA— Dominika Petikova (@Dominika_Petik) March 28, 2018
Reject hate and #PunishAMuslimDay.— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) April 3, 2018
Embrace love and #LoveAMuslimDay. ❤️✊🏾
What is wrong with the world today? #PunishAMuslimDay? what kind of sick bull is that? I have a muslim uncle and he's the funniest, sweetest guy you'd ever meet! #LoveAMuslimDay #LoveNotHate #LoveForAllHatredForNone— Linzi McDiarmid (@DizzyLycanroc25) April 3, 2018
Hate cannot win. #LoveAMuslimDay #nohatespeech #noallodio #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/rfErfTHHZQ— Debora Barletta (@DebPeki) April 3, 2018
Happy #LoveAMuslimDay! pic.twitter.com/vSrrO4WcGW— Jake 🤗 (@Jakep010923) April 3, 2018
With “Punish A Muslim Day” prevalent on the internet…it’s time to switch up on them create a movement for peace ✌🏽 #LoveAMuslimDay— Labib Yasir (@LabibYasir) March 28, 2018
LOVE A MUSLIM DAYhttps://t.co/IfWTGb213d pic.twitter.com/IYGA22Q4lr
#LoveAMuslimDay 💖💕 Everyone deserves to feel welcome, so please everyone do whatever you do out of kindness and love and show people that their lives are important!!!💖💖 pic.twitter.com/JQd8gY3liH— DeeMGaming (@DeeMSimmer) March 16, 2018
