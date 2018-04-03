'Buy Them Coffee & Cake': How to Celebrate the 'Love a Muslim Day' in Britain

“Smile at a Muslim,” “buy a Hajj package for a Muslim family,” “throw flowers on a Muslim” – these are some of the actions to show appreciation of Muslims and their contribution to Britain, as #LoveAMuslimDay is observed offline and online in the UK.

An anti-racism campaign group took to social media to demand an end to Islamophobia in Britain and encourage people to show solidarity with British Muslims.

The call by Stand Up to Racism follows an alert contained in leaflets allegedly sent out earlier this year in the UK, marking April 3 as 'Punish a Muslim Day.'

The letters called for violent actions against Muslims and promised "rewards based on actions taken."

In response to the horrific letters calling to #PunishAMuslimDay #solidarity to all those standing with the Muslim community today #NoToIslamophobia #LoveAMuslimDay #DayOfSolidarity Join the solidarity events https://t.co/M4OPFHuqQW pic.twitter.com/1qEoCztrdQ — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) April 3, 2018​

The story has triggered an outcry on social media and calls for observing a #LoveAMuslimDay instead.

Users posted images of leaflets, encouraging Brits to "show love," support and appreciation of Muslims.

Look what i have found…this letter should be sent to people not the punish a muslim day #lovemuslim #BanPunishAMuslimDay #makealovemuslimday #LoveAMuslimDay 🤵🏻🤵🏽🤵🏿🗣🌏🤝 pic.twitter.com/VQC2gW4lZA — Dominika Petikova (@Dominika_Petik) March 28, 2018​

Reject hate and #PunishAMuslimDay.



Embrace love and #LoveAMuslimDay. ❤️✊🏾 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) April 3, 2018​

What is wrong with the world today? #PunishAMuslimDay? what kind of sick bull is that? I have a muslim uncle and he's the funniest, sweetest guy you'd ever meet! #LoveAMuslimDay #LoveNotHate #LoveForAllHatredForNone — Linzi McDiarmid (@DizzyLycanroc25) April 3, 2018​

With “Punish A Muslim Day” prevalent on the internet…it’s time to switch up on them create a movement for peace ✌🏽 #LoveAMuslimDay



LOVE A MUSLIM DAYhttps://t.co/IfWTGb213d pic.twitter.com/IYGA22Q4lr — Labib Yasir (@LabibYasir) March 28, 2018​

#LoveAMuslimDay 💖💕 Everyone deserves to feel welcome, so please everyone do whatever you do out of kindness and love and show people that their lives are important!!!💖💖 pic.twitter.com/JQd8gY3liH — DeeMGaming (@DeeMSimmer) March 16, 2018​

Users on Instagram have also posted positive messages.