Fowl Mood: WATCH Evil Goose Turn American Soldiers into Frightened Mass

US military servicemen usually seem to be tough guys, but the video, shared on YouTube, showcases that each and every one of us has our own fears which simply cannot be overcome.

The incident was captured on a video camera installed over the barracks of the military unit in Fort Sill, Oklahoma: American soldiers have been intimidated by an angry bird, which apparently was not happy to see them passing through its territory.

The goose for some reason became irritated when it saw the men and tried to attack them. According to the description of the video, which has already been viewed over 43,660 times, the pair of geese had settled in the yard of the clip’s author. The birds even have names – Steve and Brenda.

"Soldiers being the tough guys got totally punked. This will happen daily and I can upload way more videos! The goose was not harmed. We actually take good care of them and give them food and extra hay for their nest," the author wrote.