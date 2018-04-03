Sign at Florida's Trump International Club Gets New Paint Job (PHOTOS)

An entrance sign at the Trump International Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, got a new paint job late over the weekend after a paint-loving vandal took the phrase "paint the town red" to heart.

Images of the unauthorized renovation quickly surfaced on social media platforms showing blobs of red paint splattered on the sign at the club's left entrance. According to reports, staff at the club also found a can of red paint on the scene.

​Both the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the US Secret Service are investigating the vandalism, the New York Post reported. Though it has been reported US President Donald Trump was at the golf club early Saturday for Easter weekend, it's unclear if 45 was on the grounds when the incident took place or was reported.

​Crews were later spotted cleaning the sign early Sunday. Trump's club is less than five miles from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

This is not the first time that a property associated with the president has come under fire. As Sputnik News previously reported, Trump International Hotel was the target of a protest in which the words "sh*thole" were projected onto the building after reports indicated that Trump had referred to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as coming from "sh*thole countries."