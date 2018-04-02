Gryffindor Losing Its Points: Hitler 'Outreads' Harry Potter in Latvia

Adolf Hitler appears to be more popular than the wizard boy with a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead, but he was powerless to outstrip an erotic novel.

According to Baltnews, citing iBook.lv portal, “Mein Kampf,” written by Adolf Hitler ranked second in the most viewed pieces last week in Latvia, having outpaced J. K. Rowling’s fantasy book “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone.” Meanwhile, the erotic novel, entitled “Torn lace” by Karina Kopmane-Racko secured the first place. “Mein Kampf” has also ranked fourth among the most-viewed books of the month.

At the time of publication, “Harry Potter” ceded third place on the list to another book by Kopmane-Racko, “Celestial Ash,” thereby moving down a spot to fourth.

“Mein Kampf,” written in 1924, is viewed as the ideological basis of National Socialism, more commonly known as Nazism. The book has been translated into 18 languages, with over 12 million copies sold before 1945.

Nazi veterans’ marches are held in Riga every March 16 despite worldwide criticism being voiced by other nations and a number of international anti-fascist organizations.