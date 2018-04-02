New York Magazine 'Trump' Cover Nearly Incites War on Twitter (PHOTO)

New York Magazine has surprised its readers with its brand-new cover, unveiled on April 1, which spurred much controversy among social media users.

The latest issue of the magazine features US President Donald Trump with a pig’s snout instead of his nose, with the headline reading “Not Collusion… Not Incompetence… Not Cruelty… It’s the Corruption, Stupid. Why His Self-Dealing is His Biggest Political Liability.” Jonathan Chait, the author of the cover story entitled “Corruption, Not Russia, Is Trump’s Greatest Political Liability,” addresses what he claims is the president’s “corruption” and “greed” in all dimensions of his tenure.

“Trump’s vision of an economy run by tight circles of politically connected oligarchs has reshaped America’s standing in the world. The same effect that applies at the personal level with Trump has appeared at the level of the nation-state. Small-d democratic leaders have recoiled from the Trump administration, while autocrats have embraced him. Similarly, the president and his inner circle feel most comfortable in the company of the wealthy and corrupt,” Chait wrote.

The cover, as well as the story, couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with many twitterians praising the magazine for creativity and acuteness in their depiction of the president.

This needs to be a billboard. — Barry J Kurtz (@barryjkurtz) 2 апреля 2018 г.

@realDonaldTrump put that cover all over your golf club's walls! — Alex Serna (@alsernabjj) 2 апреля 2018 г.

I think that’s the most flattering photo I have seen of him. Certainly the most true-to-life. — Alison Leary (@alison_leary) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Freakin' brilliant and daring and so needed today! YOU ROCK! — Hey_Mr._President (@Hey_MrPresident) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Come on NY Mag! This in uncalled for! Totally unacceptable! What did pigs ever do to earn a comparison to Trump? Shame on you NY Mag. — Chris (@ChrisCtkwilson) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Some predicted a “twitterstorm” as soon as Trump, who’s fond of slamming media on his feed, wakes up:

Incoming tweetstorm! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Glenn Shaffer (@GlennShaffer75) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Wait till @realDonaldTrump wakes up in the morning and is greeted by this picture! Let the angry tweeting begin! — Greg Larson (@sonoflars55) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Another user joined to the twitterstorm forecast, apparently alluding to Trump’s “obsession” with Amazon, which he has been extremely critical of due to its money-losing agreement with the US Postal Service:

Aw, he's gonna be pissed tomorrow. Glad I bought my bomb shelter from https://t.co/Fyu4c6PLai — Tia Barracini (@Tia_Barracini) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Meanwhile, many others voiced support for the president and blasted the cover and the magazine itself for publishing fake news. They informed Twitter users that Trump has lost tons of money since taking the office:

President Trump depicted as a pig is just not right and no president should be displayed as such. He is the president of the United States and Representative of our country here and abroad. We should respect him regardless and keep the dignity of our country. — Richard R Basham (@basham_r) 2 апреля 2018 г.

According to Forbes Pres. Trump has lost $400 million in personal wealth + he gives his salary to worthy causes and any profits from foreign government attained by his properties is donated to the Treasury of the USA….This cover and story are obviously #FAKENEWS — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Loling at all of you. No joke or propaganda about the President of the United States will change the fact that he is the President of the United States. Check out some real statistics/news about what our President is doing and has already done for the citizens of this country. — Brandon (@BshapelessLee) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Trump family net worth has declined since taking office & Trump donates his salary. Doesn't sound like a great business model for a greedy person. #FakeNews — John Bossi-Stark (@JohnBossi5150) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Nothing to boast about. — FloridaBullhorn🎗🐂📣 (@FLBullhorn) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Jeez, how childish can these "grown-ups" get. — Men On The Right (@DontFearPCMomys) 2 апреля 2018 г.

There were those who demanded proof of his corruption:

Any example of this corruption or did they just feel like putting a snout on Trump? — madmojo1972 (@madmojo1972) 2 апреля 2018 г.

You're a moron who is led by the nose, unfortunately. Give me one fact that has identified TRUMP enriching himself or his family, just ONE will do! — Awoken (@awoken_4u) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Why wait for, you know, evidence when you can just make shit up?



Oh, wait, that's already CNN's motto. — John Stephen Walsh, Yes it's me like 40 pounds ago (@jswriter65) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Some users even noted that the media have already tried all methods possible to discredit Trump, but it has all been in vain:

Ah, yes. Incompetence failed, collusion failed, now the media will try the corruption angle. Spoiler: this will fail, too. — Zachary Miller (@_ZacharyMiller) 2 апреля 2018 г.