13:12 GMT +302 April 2018
    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.

    Microsoft & Tesla So Broke, Bill Gates & Elon Musk Do Computer Repair in Russia

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    The two tech icons have apparently faced quite “serious” challenges at work in the United States and are in desperate need of some cash to keep their businesses afloat.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the multi-CEO Elon Musk have teamed up to open a computer repair office and relocated their joint business to…Russia. While Gates is starring in the “Big Bang Theory” TV series in a bid to claw back his influence in the US and gain some extra money, Musk announced that Tesla went bankrupt on April, 1. Apparently, the income from his “Boring” hats and flamethrowers was not enough to cover his expenses. At least Internet geeks say that the two are broke and are doing their best to earn some cash, having provided photographic “proof.”

    “Microsoft’s doing so bad that Bill Gates has to make some money on the side,” the tweet read.

    Another user was quick to find an advertisement, featuring a picture of Elon Musk above the caption that read “Computer repairman Ivan.”

    “Elon Musk works there, too. Seems to be a credible office,” the user tweeted.

    Indeed, is there anyone who knows more about technology than these guys?

    READ MORE: 'Bankwupt!': Elon Musk Says Tesla Going Bust, Rocks Twitter

    Gates and Musk have joined the “Scrubs” star, Zach Braff, who was also portrayed as a computer repairman and a doctor who could “reinstate masculine strength” on such stickers last autumn.

    Tags:
    The Boring Company, Tesla, Microsoft, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Russia
