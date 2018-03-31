Governator Schwarzenegger 'Back' After Heart Surgery

The relentless “Terminator” and former governor of California has undergone a scheduled heart surgery and is now awake and in good spirits. Twitterians are hailing his strong health and wishing him a speedy recovery.

At 70 Arnold "Terminator" Schwarzenegger continues to surprise his fans with sound health and unfailing sense of humor. Upon waking up after undergoing his scheduled heart valve replacement surgery, Schwarzenegger's first words were "I'm back," quoting his iconic character from the third film of the Terminator franchise. His representative Daniel Ketchell reported that the famous actor is awake and in good spirits.

Update: @Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually “I’m back”, so he is in good spirits. https://t.co/bJ4pxqS8l6 — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) 30 марта 2018 г.

Many Twitter users, including Arnold's fans, colleagues and friends, congratulated the legendary "governator" and wished him to get well soon.

UPDATE on @Schwarzenegger — This is no lie but Doctors say Arnold woke up and first thing he said was "I'm Back!" — That is so classic Arnold! We are glad to hear he is doing well and cannot wait for him to get back in action for #Terminator pic.twitter.com/uIAlvrhpYG — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 @AwesomeCon (@GeekVibesNation) 30 марта 2018 г.

Wishing a speedy recovery to one of my idols @Schwarzenegger who got surgery today — You are the terminator and nothing can stop you bro 👊🔥👍

Keep it up pic.twitter.com/rK2iXjIcvF — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) 31 марта 2018 г.