05:09 GMT +330 March 2018
    Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, looks out from the presidential viewing stand, Friday, July 14, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

    I’ll Take ‘Roasted’ for $200: Eric Trump Dragged on Twitter for Jeopardy Mistake

    US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the myriad shenanigans of Twitter, and it appears the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The president's second son, Eric, was met with ruthless derision when he excitedly tweeted about seeing his name on “Jeopardy.”

    "Always fun being a #jeopardy question," Eric Trump, the executive vice president of development and acquisitions of the Trump Organization, tweeted alongside an emoji of a bell. "Who is 'brother in law,'" he said, followed by American flag and fist emojis.

    While no stranger to reality TV — he joined his father's show, "The Apprentice," in 2010, according to Fortune — Eric put himself in jeopardy with his post. In the show, contestants are provided with the answers to a question by the host. The objective is to provide the host with the correct question.

    Many pointed out that while the correct response was in-fact "brother-in-law," which he arguably botched, 'Eric Trump' was included in the answer to the question and not the question itself.

    This fundamental rule of the game is apparent to anyone who has watched even the shortest clip from the show.

    ​Twitter users did not hesitate to roast the president's progeny with alternative responses.

    Others took the opportunity to mock Eric more generally or focused on the brother-in-law's alleged connections to Russia.

