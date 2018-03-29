Laura Ingraham Apologizes as Advertisers Drop Her for Mocking Parkland Survivor

Laura Ingraham, host of Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," apologized Thursday for mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg after his calls for advertisers to cut ties with her proved effective.

​Ingraham landed herself in hot water Wednesday after she tweeted, "David Hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about it (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA… totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"

Ten hours later, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior fired back, sharing on Twitter a list of Ingraham's top 12 advertisers and urging his more than 600,000 followers to reach out to the companies and demand they split with Ingraham's show.

Aided by thousands of netizens, companies began to respond to the call. Expedia, Nestle, Nutrish, TripAdvisor and Wayfair have said "so long" to the journalist.

"We believe strongly in the values of our company, especially the one that says, ‘We are better together,'" a TripAdvisor statement to the Huffington Post read. "We also believe Americans can disagree while still being agreeable and that the free exchange of ideas within a community, in a peaceful manner, is the cornerstone of our democracy."

"We do not, however, condone the inappropriate comments made by this broadcaster. In our view, these statements, focused on a high school student, cross the line of decency. As such, we have made a decision to stop advertising on that program," it continued.

Wayfair and Nutrish made similar statements indicating that Ingraham's statements did not fall in line with their values.

Trashing Ingraham's apology, netizens weren't afraid to drag the TV host.

​Hogg has since stated that he'd only accept Ingraham's apology if she "denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight." The activist's sister, Lauren Hogg, who was inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the shooting took place, also called on First Lady Melania Trump to jump into the conversation, as FLOTUS has vowed to take up the issue of cyberbullying.