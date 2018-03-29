Pakistani Prime Minister Frisked At JFK Airport (VIDEO)

Video recorded at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York shows Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being subjected to the highly unusual treatment of a complete TSA security check. Needless to say, Pakistani media commentators erupted in anger.

Heads of state are generally exempt from such security checks, Financial Express noted. Abbasi arrived on a "private visit" this week to meet with United States Vice President Mike Pence and visit a family member, First Post reports. Even still, whether the visit is private or a state visit it is unusual to for someone of Abbasi's position subjected to TSA checks.

​One Pakistani commentator ranted that Abbasi was humiliated and brought shame on Pakistan: "He should be ashamed for saying he went on a private visit. He is the prime minister… he has a diplomatic passport…there is no such thing as a private visit. He is representing the country… there are certain protocols when you are representing 22 crore people."

Washington-Islamabad relations have been strained since US President Donald Trump ascended to power. Trump has condemned Pakistan for providing "safe havens" to terrorist organizations. In reply, Pakistani officials have noted that the US shouldn't use Pakistan as a scapegoat for its yet-unfinished 17-year War in Afghanistan.