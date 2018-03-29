WATCH Hot Air Baloon With 13 Passengers Catch Fire, Crash in US

A balloon with 13 passengers on board made a hard landing in the US state of Arizona and caught fire, with no one hurt in the incident, Fox 10 reports.

According to the television channel, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the desert on the outskirts of the city of Phoenix. As the passengers said, when the balloon fell to the ground, the crew tried to re-lift it into the air, but the basket caught fire.

READ MORE: Rocket Man: Flat Earther Blasts Off, Crash-Lands in Twitter Mockery (VIDEO)

Chief of the Fire Service of Phoenix Jake Van Hook said that a small fire broke out, which the crew managed to put out quickly, according to the Associated Press.