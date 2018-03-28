‘Spanky in Chief’: Twitter Howls Over Trump’s New Nickname

Meet President Spanky. Yes, that’s right. US President Donald Trump, who we all know loves nicknames himself (Think: “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Lying James Comey,” “Little Marco,”), is going by a new moniker himself.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert couldn't wait to reveal Trump's new nickname: President Spanky.

What's Colbert on about?

During Stormy Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, she revealed that she spanked 45 with a copy of Forbes magazine during their 2006 sexual relationship.

"Evidently, the scandal is starting to affect Trump's reputation in Washington," Colbert said, referring to Trump's alleged affair with Daniels.

Colbert then held up a CNN clip with the words, "People are referring to him here in Washington behind his back by a new nickname."

​"He's now known as Spanky, and that's not a good thing," the clip revealed.

However, Colbert begged to differ.

"I think that's a wonderful thing," Colbert said with a gin. "That's maybe the best news I've heard all day."

"But in all seriousness, we should show some respect," he said solemnly. "It's President Spanky."

It's all yours, internet. Make us proud.