A video which has recently been released on YouTube shows something resembling a UFO. Footage of a strange object in the sky above the Turkish province of Izmir and the Aegean Sea was taken from a plane flying from Turkey to Greece.

The man who made the video asked YouTube users what kind of object it could be. Some viewers jokingly alleged that the UFO is actually the Lord Voldemort chasing Harry Potter, whereas others had more realistic explanations in store, assuming that a missile or another aircraft was filmed.