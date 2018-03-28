Register
    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

    Some Like it Goebbels Style: Russian Diplomats Slam DoS for 'Sea Beast' Remark

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    The Russian Embassy in Washington roasted a top official of the State Department on Twitter for calling Moscow "the beast from the deep sea with many tentacles," claiming that she used Nazi propaganda methods. The commentators have got wild.

    US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert provoked the ire of the Russian Embassy in Washington, which slammed several passages from her recent statement to reporters. Commenting on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, Nauert called Russia “a beast from the deep sea” which has “lots of tentacles.” She went on to state that Russia will continue to have an interest in US elections as well as many other nations’ elections.

    The Russia diplomats drew a parallel to the methods used by the Third Reich’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels, and posted a Nazi-era poster using the same image under the tagline “Big anti-Bolshevistic Show.”

    This triggered a storm among the commentators. Some joined the roast party, slamming the State Department and agreeing with the Nazi comparison.

     

    Others were hurt with the analogy and attacked Russia for its policy in response.

     

    ​READ MORE: Trump: Mueller's Probe of 'Russia Collusion' Based on Fraud

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, as well as purported collusion with the Trump campaign since May 2017.

    Both Trump and the Kremlin officials have repeatedly denied any collusion, with Moscow dismissing the allegations of election meddling as “absurd.”

