Some Like it Goebbels Style: Russian Diplomats Slam DoS for 'Sea Beast' Remark

The Russian Embassy in Washington roasted a top official of the State Department on Twitter for calling Moscow "the beast from the deep sea with many tentacles," claiming that she used Nazi propaganda methods. The commentators have got wild.

US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert provoked the ire of the Russian Embassy in Washington, which slammed several passages from her recent statement to reporters. Commenting on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, Nauert called Russia “a beast from the deep sea” which has “lots of tentacles.” She went on to state that Russia will continue to have an interest in US elections as well as many other nations’ elections.

The Russia diplomats drew a parallel to the methods used by the Third Reich’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels, and posted a Nazi-era poster using the same image under the tagline “Big anti-Bolshevistic Show.”

Today, we witnessed “Grosse antibolschewistische Schau” performed by @statedeptspox:

“Russia has long arms; Russia has lots of tentacles… It’s a beast from the deep sea” pic.twitter.com/MjtjevhrU8 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 28 марта 2018 г.

This triggered a storm among the commentators. Some joined the roast party, slamming the State Department and agreeing with the Nazi comparison.

The #DeepState Barbie has no idea what's going on in the world, she just parrots back her dangerous script while blinking her silly eyes in support for terrorism.. a lost case… — Brave New World (@ClubBayern) 28 марта 2018 г.

I wouldn't be surprised if these Americans took their SS uniforms out of their closets. It's the only thing missing. The rest is already in place. #4thReich #USA — Yusuf (@Ano_Nym777) 28 марта 2018 г.

"Nauert compares Russia to a Lovecraftian sea monster"

ＴＨＥ ＯＣＴＯＰＵＳ ＩＳ ＢＡＣＫ， ＢＯＹＳ pic.twitter.com/jVMBEJcbPY — protagunist (@zenmachinegun) 28 марта 2018 г.

Hey, we like Russians. Its only our stupid media pushing the hate.

We know you guys and Israel will be at war soon and we are betting on you guys winning..;) — Stealth (@SheepishWolf1) 28 марта 2018 г.

Bimbelina has such a condescending attitude, Washington is where the real beast lives,with its tentacles encircling & squeezing the world,strangling anyone who dares to speak against it,its a swamp thing after all 🐙 — courtney harlowe (@CourtneyBot_XX) 28 марта 2018 г.

Others were hurt with the analogy and attacked Russia for its policy in response.

Mobster dictatorship says what? — bakagaijin (@keepintouch1) 28 марта 2018 г.

She is right, RF reputation is at historical low. US election meddling, Coup attempt at Montenegro, trying to save Assad's ass, Kim Jung On-like retorics, Skripal's poisoning. Its like RF want to force the world to enter another arms race to gain some economic advantage from this — an9rymonkey (@an9rymonkey) 28 марта 2018 г.

​READ MORE: Trump: Mueller's Probe of 'Russia Collusion' Based on Fraud

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, as well as purported collusion with the Trump campaign since May 2017.

Both Trump and the Kremlin officials have repeatedly denied any collusion, with Moscow dismissing the allegations of election meddling as “absurd.”