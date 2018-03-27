WATCH Bloodcurdling Moment Escalator Devours Turkish Man (VIDEO)

A Turkish national has proven by his own example, to put it mildly, how much it can cost to ignore the warning signs put up by the subway personnel.

CCTV has captured the shocking moment when a man steps onto the escalator only to find that it’s collapsing just below his feet.

The incident happened at the Ayazaga metro station in Istanbul, Turkish media reported. The footage first shows hordes of people walking down the escalator despite the signs warning that it was under repair and should not be used.

The electric stairway suddenly begins to move, causing a number of people to fall down and desperately cling to the handrail. One man, identified as Mehmet Ali Erik, steps onto the stairs, but they suddenly collapse beneath him and he vanishes into the gaping hole, with the metal stairs closing over him.

But don’t worry; the story boasts a happy ending: having been trapped in the hole for an hour, the guy was finally rescued by firefighters, making it out with just a few bruises.

